3 in-form players from Ranji Trophy who could be considered to play for India in Tests With India failing to chase 124 runs against quality spin, the focus has indeed shifted to domestic cricket, where the grind is real and some players can really play spin well. Here we look at three players who, based on form, could be picked to play for India in Tests.

New Delhi:

Indian batters' technique against quality spin has come under the scanner more than ever after they failed to chase down 124 runs in the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Several times, there have been calls for players grinding in domestic cricket to be picked in the Indian Test team, but for some reason, players doing well in IPL get selected at times. Sai Sudharsan is averaging less than 40 in first-class cricket but was picked for the England tour earlier this year after a blockbuster season with the bat in IPL 2025.

However, there were better players in domestic cricket at the time who were batting in the top order, and they also had a blockbuster season in the Ranji Trophy with the bat. Meanwhile, after India's latest failure with the bat at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, here we bring you three in-form players who could be given chances to play for the Indian team:

1. Ravichandran Smaran (Karnataka)

Ravichandran Smaran is only 22 years old but has shown excellent form ever since making his first-class debut. He is currently playing his 13th FC clash for Karnataka and has already notched up two double-centuries this season. He has scored 1073 runs (had scored 221 runs vs Chandigarh while writing) in 19 innings so far at an average of more than 70 with four tons and three fifties to his name. India have already tried 7-8 players at number three ever since Cheteshwar Pujara left and are yet to zero in on one. So, there could be no harm in trying a youngster who is piling on the runs at the domestic level.

2. Yash Rathod (Vidarbha)

Yash Rathod is another young top-order player who has been in top-class form in domestic cricket since last season. He amassed a staggering 960 runs in 18 innings in the previous Ranji Trophy season at an average of 53.33 with five centuries and three fifties. He smashed 194 this season in the Duleep Trophy and has notched up two centuries in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season too. Overall, Rathod has scored 2318 runs in 42 innings in first-class cricket at an average of 59.43 with nine centuries and 10 fifties. Rathod is only 25 years old and could be the right time for him to break into the Indian team.

3. Danish Malewar (Vidarbha)

Danish Malewar is another Vidarbha batter who is creating waves in domestic cricket and is only 22 years old. It could be very early to say that he should be in the reckoning, but his performances can't be ignored. The man has so far played 13 first-class matches and scored 1151 runs at an average of 52.31 with three centuries and eight fifties. Malewar scored 783 runs in the previous Ranji Trophy season at an average of 52.2, but might have to score a lot more in the next few seasons to make it to the Indian team.