2nd ODI between South Africa and England postponed, tour under threat

The second ODI between South Africa and England, which was due to take place at Newlands on Monday, has been postponed.

The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp.

"Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series," both the cricket boards said in a statement.

On Sunday, the rescheduled first ODI to be played at the Boland Park was cancelled after two members of the hotel where England were staying tested positive for Covid-19. The England players and management had to then undergo PCR tests on Saturday evening.

The three-match series was earlier scheduled to begin on November 4 at Newlands. The game was postponed after a Proteas player tested positive on Thursday. South Africa re-tested their players on Friday and all returned negative results.

Before the T20I series last month -- which England won 3-0 -- two South Africa players tested positive for coronavirus and two others were placed in isolation.