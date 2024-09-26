Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 2 Tests, 1 ODI and 1 T20I: Four matches in a single day - Know match time and live streaming details

2 Tests, 1 ODI and 1 T20I: Four matches in a single day - Know match time and live streaming details

India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the second Test on September 27 (Friday). But apart from that game, cricket fans will be treated to three more matches across all formats. Here are the match timings of all matches and free streaming details

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2024 19:25 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : AP AND GETTY India vs Bangladesh and England vs Australia are two of marquee matches on Friday

September 27 (Friday) will be a day filled with cricketing action for the fans as four international matches are set to be played. It will be a perfect start to the weekend for the Indian fans as the second Test match against Bangladesh will commence at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Meanwhile, the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand got underway in Galle today (Thursday) and the second day's play will commence at 10 PM IST on Friday.

In both the Test series, hosts India and Sri Lanka are leading and are the favourites to seal the contest 2-0. However, in both contests, rain is also likely to play spoilsport and the fans will be hoping that the clouds stay clear during the match time.

An exhilarating ODI series between England and Australia is also in progress. The fourth ODI of the five-match series is scheduled to take place on Friday at Lord's in London with the visitors boasting of 2-1 lead in the series. Australia will look to seal the series with a win at the home of cricket.

In Abu Dhabi, the two-match T20I series between Ireland and South Africa is also set to get underway tomorrow. The two teams are also scheduled to lock horns in three ODIs as well starting from October 2. Ireland are yet to beat the Proteas in five T20Is and will be eyeing to create history in Abu Dhabi.

Related Stories
Did Rishabh Pant approach RCB for IPL 2025? THIS is what the cricketer said

Did Rishabh Pant approach RCB for IPL 2025? THIS is what the cricketer said

For first time in 147 years, Kamindu Mendis registers incredible milestone in Test cricket

For first time in 147 years, Kamindu Mendis registers incredible milestone in Test cricket

India and Australia scorch 641 runs in youth ODI match to break long-standing record

India and Australia scorch 641 runs in youth ODI match to break long-standing record

Here's the list of matches to be played on September 27 and their streaming details

Match Format Start Time in IST Live Streaming Details (TV and Online)
India vs Bangladesh Test 9:30 AM Sports18 and Jio Cinema
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test 10 AM Sony Sports 5, Sony LIV
England vs Australia ODI 5 PM Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV and Fancode
Ireland vs South Africa T20I 9 PM Fancode
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement