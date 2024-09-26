2 Tests, 1 ODI and 1 T20I: Four matches in a single day - Know match time and live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : AP AND GETTY India vs Bangladesh and England vs Australia are two of marquee matches on Friday

September 27 (Friday) will be a day filled with cricketing action for the fans as four international matches are set to be played. It will be a perfect start to the weekend for the Indian fans as the second Test match against Bangladesh will commence at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Meanwhile, the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand got underway in Galle today (Thursday) and the second day's play will commence at 10 PM IST on Friday.

In both the Test series, hosts India and Sri Lanka are leading and are the favourites to seal the contest 2-0. However, in both contests, rain is also likely to play spoilsport and the fans will be hoping that the clouds stay clear during the match time.

An exhilarating ODI series between England and Australia is also in progress. The fourth ODI of the five-match series is scheduled to take place on Friday at Lord's in London with the visitors boasting of 2-1 lead in the series. Australia will look to seal the series with a win at the home of cricket.

In Abu Dhabi, the two-match T20I series between Ireland and South Africa is also set to get underway tomorrow. The two teams are also scheduled to lock horns in three ODIs as well starting from October 2. Ireland are yet to beat the Proteas in five T20Is and will be eyeing to create history in Abu Dhabi.

Here's the list of matches to be played on September 27 and their streaming details