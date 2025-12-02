14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, slams his maiden SMAT century for Bihar Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed his maiden century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 tournament, for Bihar, and his third overall as he handed a pasting to Maharashtra bowlers in Kolkata on Tuesday. Maharashtra, however, won the game, chasing down 177 in the final over.

Kolkata:

14-year-old Bihar sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi just can't stop scoring runs. Whether it is the IPL, U19, India A or now for the senior Bihar team, the southpaw seems to be finding a new gear with every match he plays and he sure did on Tuesday, December 2, smashing his maiden century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bihar, against Maharashtra. Suryavanshi brought up his half-century off 34 balls and took just 24 more to complete his third T20 century and first in India's premier domestic T20 tournament.

Suryavanshi was coming off a few low scores in the competition thus far, returning scores of 5, 13 and 14, but made merry against a bowling attack of Maharashtra comprising Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Arshin Kulkarni and Jalaj Saxena, among others. Suryavanshi became the first teenager in the world to record three T20 hundreds at just 14, just into his 17th T20 match and fifth for Bihar. Suryavanshi also became the youngest to hit a century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the age of 14 years and 250 days.

Among the two previous centuries for Suryavanshi, one came in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, while the second one came, playing for India A during the Asia Cup Rising Stars against the UAE.

Suryavanshi hit seven 4s and as many 6s during his knock to power Bihar to a competitive score of 176. The likes of Piyush Kumar Singh and Akash Raj struggled and it was only in the end that Ayush Loharuka was able to get a few boundaries away, which pushed Bihar's score in excess of 175; otherwise, it was only Suryavanshi doing the job for his side.

However, his knock wasn't enough for Bihar to win the game as Maharashtra, riding on captain Prithvi Shaw's 66 off 30, chased it down in the final over. Bihar has now lost all four matches in Elite Group B and their chances of making it to the knockouts look bleak.