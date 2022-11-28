14.5 thousand kms away, Sanju Samson's fans display banners in FIFA World Cup 2022 in support of Indian star

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sanju Samson receives love from Qatar

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is in full swing in Qatar as the teams are giving it all to qualify for the knockouts. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, Cricket's powerhouses India and the Kiwis are locking horns in an ODI series. The series is in its mid-way as only the final ODI is left to be played on 30th November. However, what links these two sports currently are the cricket fans cheering for Sanju Samson 14,585 Km away from New Zealand.

After the wicketkeeper star was yet again not given a chance to feature in India's playing XI against New Zealand on Sunday, numerous Indian fans blasted on the team's decision. The fans criticised the move of captain Shikhar Dhawan and head coach VVS Laxman to drop Samson for the second ODI in Hamilton. Notably, fans also back the young Indian star. Notably, this time, the support to Sanju Samson has reached 14,585 Km away in Qatar during a FIFA World Cup game.

Image Source : GETTYSanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer during an ODI match

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (for whom Samson captains) posted a picture of fans supporting Samson in Qatar in a World Cup game. The banners read, "Lots of Love from Qatar. We Support you Sanju Samson" and "Regardless of the match, the team, or the player, we are with you... Sanju Samson". A few foreign people are also seen posing behind a banner along with the Indian fans.

The 28-year-old Samson was not picked for the complete T20I series against the Kiwis after the T20 World Cup 2022. He was picked for the 1st ODI in Auckland but in the second outing, the wicketkeeper batter was dropped from the Playing XI. India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan opened up on the decision to drop Samson. "We wanted a sixth bowling option to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda replaced him," Dhawan said after the second ODI got washed out. Earlier India's stand-in T20I skipper Hardik Pandya also stated that resting Sanju Samson is an unfortunate case. Pandya stated that he could not pick Samson due to strategic reasons.

