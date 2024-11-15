10/49! Haryana's Anshul Kamboj creates history, picks all 10 wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : ANSHUL KAMBOJ/INSTAGRAM Anshul Kamboj

Haryana speedster Anshul Kamboj has created history. He has picked all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash being played in Lahli. He has become only the third player in the competition's history to dismiss all the opposition just like Anil Kumble did against Pakistan in a Test match.

The last time any player achieved this special feat in the Ranji Trophy was way back in the 1985-86 edition. Premangsu Mohan Chatterjee and Pradeep Sunderam are the other two bowlers to pick 10 wickets in an innings in the tournament. Chatterjee was the first bowler to do so in the 1956-57 season for Bengal while Sunderam claimed all 10 wickets for Rajasthan against Vidarbha 38 years ago in Ranji Trophy.

Coming back to Kamboj, his 10th wicket in the innings was of Kerala's Shaun Roger as Kapil Hooda took a good catch to dismiss the batter. It is a sensational effort given how batting friendly the sport has become over the years and such an achievement for a bowler in modern-day cricket is certainly special

In the process, Kamboj also went past 50 first-class wickets in his 19th appearance. He recently played for India A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup in Oman. Kamboj is having an excellent red-ball season this year as he picked up an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy becoming only the third pacer to so after Ashoke Dinda and Mohanty.

Moreover, he was among the leading wicket-takers for Haryana last year when they won the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Anshul Kamboj had picked 17 wickets in 10 matches. One of the most significant moments of his career arrived earlier this year when Mumbai Indians picked him at the auction and he also made his debut during IPL 2024. He played three matches and picked up two wickets.

