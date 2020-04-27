They try too hard on social media, want validation from public: Yuvraj, Bumrah on youngsters

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah talked about the young cricketers in the Indian setup during a live session on Instagram.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was critical of the youngsters coming through in the Indian cricket setup, saying that they focus significantly on their social media image nowadays. Yuvraj was talking to India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah during a live session on Instagram.

Talking about the Indian youngsters, Yuvraj, who played a key role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup win and 2011 World Cup victory, said that the youngsters 'try too hard' on social media.

"I feel they try too hard. They become what they are not when they are on social media," Yuvraj said.

"I have seen many players who are otherwise very decent but on social media they become something else," said the 39-year old.

Bumrah, who has become one of the leading fast bowlers in the world with his exploits across all the formats of the game, insisted that there is a tendency among youngsters to seek 'validation'.

"I have seen youngsters want validation on social media. That people say they are good. People's opinion should not change perception and it should not matter. You need to have confidence in yourself," said Bumrah.

Talking about the current Indian team, Yuvraj lauded Bumrah and others stating that the side is 'extremely fit'.

"Today there is so much information out there. It was not the case when we were playing so it helps and you guys are extremely fit," said Yuvraj who made his ODI debut in 2000 and retired from international cricket in 2019.

Yuvraj and Bumrah played together for the Indian team during the latter's initial stage of career.

Under normal circumstances, the 26-year-old fast bowler would be appearing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, but the outbreak of novel coronavirus has forced a nation-wide lockdown with the 13th edition of the tournament currently suspended indefinitely.

(With inputs from IANS)

