Your barber dead?: KKR trio Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine share light banter on social media

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Dinesh Karthik with Andre Russell

This would be a dressing room scene in an ideal world, but with the coronavirus bringing the world to a standstill, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik had to invite his teammates Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to his new YouTube show for a fun-filled chat.

Cricket in India is currently on hold since March with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being postponed. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at an October-November window to host the cash-rich league provided the T20 World Cup does not take place in Australia during that time.

In his new show 'Totally Stumped By DK', wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik was trolled by Russell for his long hair and beard.

"DK what's wrong with your barber. Your barber dead?" Russell said as Karthik burst into a laugh.

"Hilarious #ROAST on #TotallyStumpedByDK, feat. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine: We guarantee you've never seen this funny side of @DineshKarthik, @Russell12A & @SunilPNarine74!" KKR said in a tweet on their official Twitter handle.

"You are not allowed to get like razor blades and stuff?" continued Russell who played like a man possessed for KKR last season, taking bowlers to the cleaners almost at will.

Mystery spinner Narine suggested Karthik should keep the new look for the IPL.

Karthik joked that Russell is giving him stress and that is the reason for his greying of hair.

"You want to bat higher up the order, you want to bowl with the new ball...next thing you want to captain also! What do I do then!" Karthik joked as Narine, who usually gives little away, had a good laugh.

Karthik also pulled Russell's leg saying the burly allrounder wanted to buy a helicopter.

"People want to buy a car and you wanted to buy a helicopter," he added, which left Russell with his hand covering his face, laughing.

Russell said he wishes to buy a flying car and not a helicopter as it would help him beat the traffic by flying over it.

