Would be surprised if World T20 goes ahead this year in Australia: Eoin Morgan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said that he would be surprised if International Cricket Council goes ahead with the T20 World Cup this year in Australia. Morgan cited logistical issues as the biggest concern behind staging the World Cup which is slated to be held between October and November in 2020.

"I'd be surprised if it goes ahead. My reasons for that would be if you look at how Australia have handled the pandemic, they've shut down the borders pretty early, had a limited number of cases and deaths in comparison to the rest of the world," Morgan said while promoting the Chance to Shine charity.

"Their biggest worry moving forward - a small negative to a huge positive - would be they almost don't know what the immunity would be like if the virus does have an outbreak.

"Having 16 teams across several venues has the potential to expose something.

"It might only be a handful of cases to be spread, but when you look at how quickly it escalates, you weigh up the chance of playing a World Cup or postponing it, (which is) probably a bigger positive."

Morgan also confirmed that he is ready to lead the England team for the next two T20 Word Cups after having being recovered from the chronic back pain during the pandemic.

"It doesn't change that view (continuing on as captain) for the simple reason that I think there are a lot of players that would have benefited from this break.

"It's not a physical break it's a complete mental refresh from the game that we're grossly involved in and have been for some time. I certainly have.

"I feel at that stage now where I want to pick up a bat again and I'm ready to go as opposed to picking up a bat because I'm playing in three weeks' time. That's always a nice place to be."

