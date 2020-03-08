ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Healy, Mooney crush India to hand Australia 5th title

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia cruised to a huge 85-run victory over India to lift their fifth women's T20 World Cup title in Melbourne.

Australia produced a dominant performance in the night of the final to cruise to a 85-run victory over India to lift their fifth T20 World Cup title. The side, led by Meg Lanning, has thus extended their record for most wins in the women's T20 World Cup.

Australia were on top throughout the game -- both, with the bat and ball, as India were left seeking answers in an underwhelming performance. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney added 115 runs for the first wicket-partnership, with Healy scoring a blistering 75 off 39 deliveries.

Healy also broke the record for fastest fifty in an ICC final -- and scored the second-fastest half-century of the 2020 tournament. Incidentally, she also scored the fastest fifty of the edition.

Beth Mooney, meanwhile, began to take charge after the dismissal of Healy, as she remained unbeaten to steer the Aussies to 184/4, which was also the highest team total in the final of the T20 World Cup in both, men's and women's cricket.

Among bowlers, Deepti Sharma managed to impress, but all the others failed to step up. While Deepti took two wickets, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav took a wicket each. Shikha Pandey, who had performed impressively throughout the tournament, conceded 52 runs in four overs.

In the chase, India received a huge setback in the very first over of the innings when Shafali Verma - arguably the best performer for India in the tournament, was caught-behind on 2. The visitors faced further setbacks with Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur all departing in quick successions.

The Indian innings failed to take off throughout the game, as the side was bowled out on 99.