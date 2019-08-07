Windies A reach 86/3 in reply to India A's 201 before rain halts 2nd day's play

Image Source : SCREENGRAB A screengrab of the match between India A and West Indies A

Comeback man Umesh Yadav picked up two wickets as India A reduced West Indies A to 86 for three before rain stopped play midway in the second day's opening session of the third and final unofficial Test here on Wednesday.

West Indies A still trail the visitors by 115 runs with seven wickets in hand in the four-day match.

The home side resumed at the overnight score of 23 for one, and Umesh (2/16 off 10 overs) bowled an economical spell and picked up the wickets of Akim Frazer and Brandon King to reduce West Indies A to 36 for three.

Jeremy Solozano (33 batting) and Sunil Ambris (28 batting) then joined hands to share an unbeaten 50-run fourth-wicket stand to deny India A any inroads before rain came.

This was after West Indies A bowled out India A for a meagre 201 in their first innings on the opening day of the match on Tuesday.

Skipper Hanuma Vihari (55 off 139 balls) and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (62 off 66 balls) bailed out India A, stitching crucial 86 runs for the fifth wicket after the visitors were in a spot of bother at 48 for four.

Chemar Holder (3/47) and Frazer (3/53) were the pick of the bowlers for West Indies A on Tuesday.