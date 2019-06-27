2019 World Cup: Chris Gayle entertains the crowd in typical 'Universe Boss' style

Image Source : TWITTER Where there's Chris Gayle, there's bound to be some drama - and that's what happened in Manchester, when the Universe Boss decided to celebrate.. a good fielding effort!

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is widely known for his flamboyant personality on the field. Gayle, a certified crowd-entertainer, lived up to his fame during the game against India - even before West Indies began their chase.

During the 20th over of the game, Indian captain Virat Kohli cut the ball towards the third man. It was a good shot which deserved its own cheer, but Chris Gayle simply stole the moment on the field.

Gayle dived to his right at third man and stopped Kohli's shot to go away to the fence, drawing huge applause from the crowd. The Universe Boss duly acknowledged the cheer, opening his arms out, which triggered more cheers.

Earlier, Gayle announced his decision to reverse on his retirement on Wednesday. Before the World Cup, the opening-batsman declared that the World Cup would be his final international assignment. However, in the pre-match press conference yesterday, Gayle stated that he intends to play the ODI series and the tests in the home series against India.

India's tour to West Indies is scheduled to begin in August.