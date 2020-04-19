WATCH: Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar urge Indians to put a 'lockdown on domestic violence'

Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli

Notable Indian sports personalities, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, and Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday joined forces alongside other Indian celebrities to urge the citizens to put a lockdown on domestic violence.

Since India entered into a lockdown starting March 24, there has been a sudden spike in domestic violence cases across the country. India's National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday said that 587 cases were registered between March 23 and April 16, a significant rise from 396 complaints registered between February 27 and March 22.

"If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report. #LockdownOnDomesticViolence #Dial100 @CMOMaharashtra @DGPMaharashtra @AUThackeray @aksharacentre," tweeted Kohli while also sharing a video.

In the video, the celebs say, “During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men, we say, ‘Now is the time to stand up against this violence.’ To all the women, we say, ‘Now is the time to break your silence. If you are witness to domestic violence in your home, if you are witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, report. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let us put a lockdown on domestic violence.’”

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray shared a video message wherein he said, “It is not the culture of Maharashtra to mistreat women. I will not tolerate it. Any woman facing such injustice should dial 100, and police will come to help you. There are two more helplines, 1800120820050 and 18001024040, where complaints can be raised and counsellors will be available.”

