Watch: South Africa's Colin Ackermann breaks T20 world record for best bowling figures

South African spinner Colin Ackermann set a new world record for best bowling figures in T20 history at the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast.

August 09, 2019
South African spinner Colin Ackermann went past Arul Suppiah to make a new world record for the best bowling figures in T20 history. Ackermann took 7 wickets, conceding only 18 runs in 4 overs for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Ackermann removed Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side's 55-run victory in the league.

Ackermann, who is also the captain of the side, said that he will not forget this game in a hurry.

Watch all the wickets here:

"It hasn't really sunk in. I'm sure I'll remember this game for a long time," the Leicestershire captain said. "I think it's the first time it's really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.

"I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace."

He added: "Never in a million years (did he think he would set a world record). I'm a batting all-rounder."

