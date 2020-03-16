WATCH: MS Dhoni spends time playing badminton in Ranchi after CSK suspend IPL 2020 camp

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File image of MS Dhoni

A day after former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni left Chennai following the suspension of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings captain was spotted playing badminton and enjoying a bike rise in Ranchi.

Dhoni, who has been absent from international cricket for over the last eight months, had arrived in Chennai on March 1 to begin preparing for the IPL 2020 season. However, with the rise in concerns of the rapid spread of coronavirus, BCCI suspended the cash-rich league until April 15, which was scheduled to start from March 29. Following the decision, Dhoni had left Chennai for home.

But in a bid to maintain his fitness regime, Dhoni was seen at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi playing badminton.

In a sperate video that surfaced on social media sites, Dhoni was spotted riding his bike.

The three-time winners Chennai Super Kings had suspended their training camp on Saturday after which Dhoni had left Chennai. Earlier on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore too suspended their training camp. Franchise owners now hope that situation improves over time and that IPL is given permission by all state governments to hold the tournament.