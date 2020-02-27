Watch: Jemimah's got moves! India women's team star dances with off-duty security personnel

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Jemimah Rodrigues danced to the tune of a Bollywood song alongside an off-duty security personnel ahead of India's match against New Zealand.

Indian women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues is known for her strong social media game, and she won the hearts once again ahead of India's third game of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

Rodrigues danced with an off-duty security personnel to the tune of Bollywood movie Love Aaj Kal's song, 'Haan Main Galat'.

Here's the video:

Earlier, India became the first team to sail through to the semi-finals of the World Cup on Thursday as they beat New Zealand by three runs to register their third consecutive win. Chasing India's total of 133/8, the Kiwis ended on 130/6 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Match nine was by far the toughest outing for the Indian eves as strike bowler Poonam Yadav was taken to the cleaners by Amelia Kerr in the death overs. But the Indians players kept their cool and even affected a run out of the last ball.

Earlier, winning the toss, New Zealand sent India in and the Indian girls started well as they were comfortably placed at 75/2 at the end of the first ten overs. While Smriti Mandhana failed to do much and was sent back to the dugout for 11, Shafali Varma continued her swashbuckling run and along with Taniya Bhatia put up 51-run partnership.

The day once again belonged to 16-year-old Shafali as she hit a 34-ball 46, with two 4s and three 6s. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur failed again as she managed just 1. It was Radha Yadav (14 off 9) and Shikha Pandey (10 off 14) who ensured that the Indian bowlers had something to defend.

(With inputs from IANS)