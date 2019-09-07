Watch: David Warner's epic reaction after fan calls him a cheat during Manchester Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner's epic reaction after fan calls him a cheat during Manchester Test

David Warner hasn't had the best of Ashes series with Stuart Broad having his number over the four-Test matches but when it comes to jokes and banter, none can match his wit.

After showing his pockets to fans following chants of 'He's got sandpaper in his pockets', Warner once again had a light take while coming down the dressing room in Manchester.

On day three of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, a video surfaced of a fan shouting at him -- 'You cheat' and Warner, who was following his teammates down the stairs, stopped, smiled, gave a thumbs up and continued on his way. Matthew Wade, who was behind him, also had slight laugh at Warner's antics.

However, as funny as it might be off the field, Warner's form remains a concern for him on it.

Warner's poor show with the bat continued in the fourth Ashes Test as well after he was dismissed for the fifth time in the ongoing series by Broad.

Warner even failed to open his account and faced just a couple of deliveries before heading back to the dressing room. Warner, who has been out of form in the Ashes 2019, has been repeatedly troubled by Broad.

In the ongoing series, Warner has managed to get just 78 runs from seven innings which includes two consecutive ducks. It is also Warner's first appearance in the longest format of the game for Australia after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Warner has featured in 78 Tests for Australia, where he has 6442 runs at an average of 46.68.

(With inputs from IANS)