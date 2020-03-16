Monday, March 16, 2020
     
'Any chance of bowling straight Shabby': Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar engage in lovely banter

New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2020 9:17 IST
Former Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar engaged in a friendly banter on their Twitter profiles.

Former Pakistan fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar engaged in a lovely banter on their Twitter profiles, while also remembering their playing days. The duo, along with Waqar Younis, are widely regarded as the most fearsome pace trio in modern-day cricket.

Akhtar has played a significant part of his career under the captaincy of Akram, and the two had a funny conversation on their Twitter profile.

Wasim Akram posted a picture of him with Akhtar in a retro Pakistan jersey, writing, "One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked  really cool @shoaib100mph."

In turn, the former Pakistan quick, who also holds the record for the fastest delivery in international cricket, replied, "Payan lagta hai bahut ziada daant parr rahi rhi mujhe. Batayen phir kya keh rahay thay? @wasimakramlive (I think you are scolding me in this picture. What were you saying to me, Wasim?)

Akram quoted his tweeted and cheekily said, "I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby."

Akhtar then said, "Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai, I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained."

Akhtar has been significantly vocal on the current condition of Pakistan cricket, and is regular on his official YouTube channel. Akram, meanwhile, is currently a commentator. 

