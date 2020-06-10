ICC's saliva ban will make bowlers robots, warns Wasim Akram

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan cricketer and a legendary bowler Wasim Akram on Wednesday warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the temporary saliva ban imposed in a bid to contain the spread of the virus will only make bowlers "robots".

Bowlers have traditionally used saliva to shine the ball in a bid to maintain its swing. However, on Tuesday, ICC accepted the interim regulations recommended by the Cricket Committee one of which included the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball.

“It will make bowlers robots, coming and bowling without swing,” Akram told AFP saying that the bowlers will only have to wait for the ball to get old to impart swing.

“It's a quizzical situation for me as I grew up using saliva to shine the ball and to swing it,” he added.

“I am all for precautions in these tough times, so bowlers have to wait for the ball to get old and rough for them to get swing."

Players will, however, be allowed to use sweat to shine the ball but Akram opined that it is unable to help bowlers to impart swing at some venues.

“Sweat is just something of an add-on, a top-up. Too much use of sweat will leave the cricket ball too wet,” he said.

Akram, who took 414 Test wickets and 502 in ODIs, called for the use of artificial substances to help bowlers as an alternative option to saliva.

“I believe that they will need to find a reasonable solution. Artificial substances like vaseline could be used to swing the ball but how much of it?

“Let's see, we have this England versus the West Indies series to judge how it goes, because I have never experienced this thing.”

Akram also felt that ball-tampering in limited proportion should be allowed by the officials.

“When can you tamper the ball? Right from the first over or after 20-25 overs? They will need to sit down and do brainstorming,” he added.

“The game is already tilted more in favour of the batsmen."

