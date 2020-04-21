Want to make a place in Test team although competition is stronger than ever: Jaydev Unadkat

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File image of Jaydev Unadkat

Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat wants to get back into the Indian Test side, referring it as a priority for him. Unadkat had made his India debut at the age of 19 back in 2010 in a Test match and since then played seven ODIs and 10 T20Is.

Unadkat, however, admitted that the competion to find a place in the Indian pace lineup is the strongest presently. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav are part of India's Test lineup in the pace department.

"I have been thoroughly enjoying bowling with the red ball. I have not got a chance after my first Test so that has always been at the back of my mind -- I want to make a place in the Test team. Though the competition is strong, it's the strongest ever I can say that," said Unadkat in a video interview with his Rajasthan Royals teammate and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the Indian Premier League franchise's account.

However, he also said that he would like to excel in other formats as well. "The shorter formats have been my strength of late so, no specific format (in international cricket). (I would like to) maybe become as versatile as I can and make a place in all formats," he said.

Unadkat's last international match was a T20I against Bangladesh in 2018 after which he was dropped due to his inconsistent form but he is now back in the reckoning after finishing the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season as the highest wicket taker with 67 scalps. He was also the captain of the Saurashtra side that won the title.

The 28-year-old now feels he is at his peak and wants to extend this phase as much as possible. "The goal now is to get my place (in the Indian team) back, to be there for a long time and make as strong an impact as I can. For that it would require a lot of hard work. It's not like I have taken these many wickets and I will be sorted when I am there. I will have to keep evolving as a player and that's the goal," he said.

