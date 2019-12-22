Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'His calf is bigger than your thigh!': Virat Kohli trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

'His calf is bigger than your thigh!': Virat Kohli trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli trolled teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the latter shared a picture with Kieron Pollard on social media.

IANS IANS
Cuttack Published on: December 22, 2019 9:35 IST
virat kohli, yuzvendra chahal, virat kohli yuzvendra chahal, kieron pollard, yuzvendra chahal kieron
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUZI_CHAHAL23

Virat Kohli trolled teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the latter shared a picture with Kieron Pollard on social media.

India skipper Virat Kohli brought out his funny side and had some fun on the social media with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the wrist spinner shared a picture with West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

Chahal was seen with Pollard's bat in hand as the big-hitting West Indian looked on.

"10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath !!" the caption reads (bat of 10 kilos in hands which weighs 2.5 kilos).

To this, Kohli replied: "Abey Teri thigh se badi calf hai uski (His calf is bigger than your thigh).

View this post on Instagram

10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath !!

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

India Tv - Virat Kohli trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Virat Kohli trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

"Chahal is yet to feature in the ongoing three-match ODI series with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav getting the nod ahead of him.

The series is locked at 1-1 with Windies winning the first one and India, returning the favour in the second. The third and deciding tie is on Sunday here.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News