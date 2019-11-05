Virat Kohli writes heartwarming letter to 15-year-old self on 31st birthday

Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turns 31 on Tuesday. And on the special occasion, Kohli has written a heartwarming letter to 15-year-old self on his journey and life lessons. Kohli shared the two-page letter on his Twitter handle with the caption, "My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf." Kohli addresses himself as 'Chiku', his nickname, and followed it with a birthday wish to himself.

Kohli starts off by saying that he won't be telling 15-year-old self what lies ahead, "Because not knowing what's in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn." Although he did reveal that "life has big things in store" for him. He then adviced him to grab every opportunity that comes his way and not take things for granted. "Just promise yourself that you will never forget to rise. And if at first, you don't, try again," he added.

In the second page, he talks about his family and about his father and advices 15-year-old self to "Tell Dad you love him".

He signs off saying, "Just follow your heart, chase your dreams, be kind and show the world how dreaming big makes all the difference."

Four years hence, Kohli led India's under-19 team to World Cup glory and also made his international debut in the senior squad the same year. Since then, Kohli had scaled new heights, broken plethora of records and is presently hailed as one of the modern-era greats of the game.