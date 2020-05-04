Virat Kohli pays tribute to security personnel martyred in Handwara encounter

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Handwara encounter.

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives during the fight against terrorists at Handwara in North Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote that 'their sacrifices must not be forgotten."

"Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace. Jai Hind," wrote Kohli.

Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace🙏🏼🥺Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/HIAltyZ7QX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 3, 2020

Five security personnel were killed -- including a Colonel, a Major and a police offer, during a gunbattle with terrorists. The team, which comprised of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when it was attacked by terrorists.

The civilians were safely evacuated.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolence over the death of five security personnel.

"Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," wrote the Prime Minister.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage