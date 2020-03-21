Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers? Brad Hogg picks his favourite

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are two of the biggest players in modern-day cricket. The duo has a massive fan following all across the globe and people admired them both on and off the field.

The dynamic duo has been playing with each other in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore since the fourth season of the tournament.

Recently in an interactive Question and Answer session on Twitter, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg picked his choice among Kohli and De Villiers.

A fan on Twitter asked Hogg: "Considering AB still being in such a supreme form after retirement and Virat too at peak of his game, Who do you guys think is a better batsman between AB & Kohli."

To which, Hogg chose Indian skipper over the former South Africa captain and wrote: "Kohli. stars back it up."

Kohli has been one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket in the past decade and scored the most amount of international runs - 20960.

Meanwhile, De Villiers took retirement from international cricket in 2018 and has been playing franchise cricket leagues since then. There has been some talk going around about his comeback from retirement in this year's World T20 in Australia, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Kohli and ABD shared great camaraderie as they both are very good friends off the field. The two have been the heart and soul of RCB franchise for the past many years, but they weren't able to guide the team to a title win. In the 2020 season, the duo will look break the jinx and will do everything in their capacity to win the first IPL trophy of their career.