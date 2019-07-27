Image Source : HOTSTAR SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli kick starts the Mumbai-leg of PKL 2019 by singing the national anthem

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli made an appearance at the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan at Mumbai on Saturday. The Maharashtra derby is also opening game of the Mumbai-leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

Kohli made his presence felt in the match and also sang the national anthem before the starting of the match.

The Indian cricket team captain earlier announced on Twitter that he will attend the match and wrote "Kabaddi, #IsseToughKuchNahi! Who is joining me in Mumbai to witness this LIVE? Watch me at tonight's @ProKabaddi game at 7 PM. Only on @StarSportsIndia."

Kabaddi, #IsseToughKuchNahi! Who is joining me in Mumbai to witness this LIVE?

Watch me at tonight's @ProKabaddi game at 7 PM. Only on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/JJQi9I8zs1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 27, 2019

U Mumba and Puneri Paltan both had an off start to the PKL 2019 season as they are at the 8th and 11th position respectively on the points table. The game between the two teams is expected to be a gruelling match where both teams will aim to register the win. Pune, who are in search of the first win will have some added pressure as former U Mumba captain Anup Kumar, has turned coach for Paltan in season 7.

As per the fixture of Indian cricket team for their tour of the West Indies, the Men in Blue are slated to participate in the first Test of the two-match series starting from August 22-26. And Kohli will be leading the Team India against Windies.

Earlier, it was said that Kohli will be rested for the limited-overs section of the West Indies tour which begins on August 3 and ends on September 3.

He, however, has made himself available for the tour and will be leading the side in the three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests -- part of the ICC Test Championship - in the Caribbean Islands.