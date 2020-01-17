Virat Kohli becomes India's first owner of brand new Audi Q8

Image Source : AP Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first in the country to own the brand new Audi Q8.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is known for his passion for cars, and on Wednesday, he added the brand new Audi Q8 to his garage. Virat is the ambassador of the brand and was also present at the launch event of Audi's flagship SUV.

The car was launched on January 15, and the Indian captain is the first owner of the SUV in India.

Kohli boasts of a number of luxury, as well as supercars like the Audi Q7, RS5, A8L, R8, V10 LMX, Bentley Continental GT and Range Rover Vogue.

The Audi Q8 is priced at Rs. 1.33 crore onwards, boasting of a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine.

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli during the launch event of Audi Q8.

During the launch event, Virat Kohli was asked about the person he would be sharing the drive in his brand new Audi Q8 with. "If we get the time then obviously Anushka (Sharma) and the Sea Link in Mumbai would be great," he said.

The luxury car boasts of features like LED headlights, LED turn indicators, LED Taillights, roof rails and tailgate roof spoiler. The interior includes a 12.3-inch full-HD display instrument console, multi-function steering wheel, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, Audi smartphone interface with Apple and Android compatibility, panaromic sunroof and ambient lighting.

The Indian captain is currently taking part in the three-match ODI series against Australia. He will lead the side in the side's tour to New Zealand later this month.