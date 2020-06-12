Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @VIRAT.KOHLI What's in Virat Kohli's mind? Indian captain poses in thoughtful mood in latest Instagram post

With all cricketing activities on hold, cricketers are enjoying quality time with their family at home amidst coronavirus outbreak. In the lockdown, most of the players are using social media to interact with fans and share their memorable moments of the game.

On Friday, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who is very much active on social media, posted a photo on his Instagram account. The ICC ODI number one-ranked batsman looked in deep thoughts in the image. However, he didn't put a specific caption on the post and rather use an emoticon.

Recently, Kohli found a place in the top-10 list of highest-earning athletes on popular social media platform Instagram.

The figures, which were collated by Attain during the lockdown period of March 12 to May 14, showed Kohli's name among the most recognised sports personalities around the globe. (Also Read | Team India awaits for BCCI nod before starting outdoor training)

Kohli finds himself at the sixth spot in this eye-watering list as he reportedly earned 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts during the lockdown period. He had shared just three posts during this time and raked in 126,431 pounds per photo that he shared on his handle.

Juventus and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with an estimated earning of 1.8 million pounds through his posts on Instagram. (Also Read | Babar Azam opens up on comparison with Virat Kohli)

Ever since the cricket action has come to a halt, the cricketers have been actively engaging with fellow players and fans on their social media profiles. Virat, too, has participated in various Instagram Live sessions with players like Kevin Pietersen, AB de Villiers, Sunil Chhetri, Tamim Iqbal and Ravichandran Ashwin, among others.

