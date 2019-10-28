Monday, October 28, 2019
     
Virat Kohli's Diwali post with wife Anushka Sharma will melt your heart

Virat Kohli, who is very much active on social media platforms, took to Twitter and wished his fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2019 11:25 IST
Virat Kohli's Diwali post with wife Anushka Sharma will melt your heartVirat Kohli's Diwali post with wife Anushka Sharma will melt your heart

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished fans on the occasion of Diwali by posting a couple of adorable photos with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Kohli, who is very much active on social media platforms, took to Twitter and wished his fans.

This was indeed a special Diwali for the Indian captain as it comes after his team completed a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa in the recently-concluded Test series.

Virat Kohli posts adorable photos with wife Anushka Sharma on Twitter.

"Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all," Kohli captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Virat Kohli looked dapper in a white shirt and a Nehru Jacket.

Apart from Kohli, India's Tests specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also wished fans on the festival of lights.

Pujara shared a photo of his family on Twitter and wrote: "Cherish the good times and the timeless memories made with friends & family this festival. #HappyDiwali."

Recently, Virat Kohli-led Indian team thrashed South Africa 3-0 in the Test series to register a record 11th series win in the longest format of cricket at home.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. In his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the side.

The three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starts in New Delhi on November 3, followed by matches at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and 10, respectively. Bangladesh will also play two Tests as part of the World Test Championship in Indore and Kolkata from November 14-18 and November 22-26, respectively, in which Kohli will return to lead the Indian side.

