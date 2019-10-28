Virat Kohli's Diwali post with wife Anushka Sharma will melt your heart

Image Source : @IAMVKOHLI/TWITTER Virat Kohli's Diwali post with wife Anushka Sharma will melt your heartVirat Kohli's Diwali post with wife Anushka Sharma will melt your heart

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished fans on the occasion of Diwali by posting a couple of adorable photos with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Kohli, who is very much active on social media platforms, took to Twitter and wished his fans.

This was indeed a special Diwali for the Indian captain as it comes after his team completed a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa in the recently-concluded Test series.

"Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all," Kohli captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all 🙏😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/36Gr0aA6ae — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2019

Apart from Kohli, India's Tests specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also wished fans on the festival of lights.

Pujara shared a photo of his family on Twitter and wrote: "Cherish the good times and the timeless memories made with friends & family this festival. #HappyDiwali."

Cherish the good times and the timeless memories made with friends & family this festival. ✨ #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/QKjDKYPLeT — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 27, 2019

Recently, Virat Kohli-led Indian team thrashed South Africa 3-0 in the Test series to register a record 11th series win in the longest format of cricket at home.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. In his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the side.

The three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starts in New Delhi on November 3, followed by matches at Rajkot and Nagpur on November 7 and 10, respectively. Bangladesh will also play two Tests as part of the World Test Championship in Indore and Kolkata from November 14-18 and November 22-26, respectively, in which Kohli will return to lead the Indian side.