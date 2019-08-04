Virat Kohli breaks huge T20I record during first game against West Indies

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian skipper Virat Kohli registered his name in the record books yet again - this time, in the shortest format of the game.

Indian captain Virat Kohli broke a huge T20I record during his 19-run innings in the first T20I against West Indies in Florida. Virat came to bat in the second over of the innings, and helped smoothen the early setback of losing Shikhar Dhawan. He further scored crucial runs alongside Manish Pandey. In the 11th over of the game, Virat Kohli shattered the T20I record for the most boundaries by a batsman in the format. The record was previously held by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Dilshan had hit 223 boundaries in his T20I career, and Kohli overtook him, ending the innings with 224.

India eventually won the game by 4 wickets, with further contributions from Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey and Krunal Pandya.

Earlier, Navdeep Saini was the star of the night, as he took two wickets in his very first over of international cricket. Moreover, he bowled a maiden in the 20th over of the innings, while also dismissing Kieron Pollard. Saini ended up with an impressive figure of 4-1-17-3.

Both the teams will return to action today, when they play the second T20I at the same ground.