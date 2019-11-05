Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
Divinity at 31: Virat Kohli posts birthday snap with 'soulmate' Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli on Tuesday turned 31. Wishes have been flowing in from all corners and the Indian skipper thanked his fans with a special post on Twitter.

New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019 12:42 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday turned 31. While wishes poured in from all corners of the cricket fraternity, the Indian skipper thanked his fans with a special post on Twitter which also includes a picture with 'soulmate' Anushka Sharma. The couple is presently in Bhutan with Kohli enjoying his break from international cricket. Kohli is not part of the Indian cricket team that is currently part of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home. 

"What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart," wrote Kohli on Twitter while sharing a picture with Anushka. 

Earlier on Monday, Anushka took to Instagram to share an array of pictures where the two are seen trekking in the mountains of Bhutan. She also talked about how she was overwhelmed by the touching gesture of a family who were unaware of their celebrity status and had invited them home as two tired trekkers. 

Anushka wrote, "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!"

She added, "Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever."

The couple got married in December 2017. 

