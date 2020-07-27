Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 70 million Instagram followers; fourth among sportspersons globally

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian and fourth sportsperson to reach 70 million followers on social networking site Instagram.

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently became the first Indian to breach the 70 million followers-mark on popular social networking site Instagram. He is the fourth sportsperson to reach the number globally.

Kohli is also the first cricketer to reach the mark.

Portugal's football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (232 million), Barcelona legend Lionel Messi (161 million) and Brazil's footballer Neymar (140 million) have more followers than the Indian captain. Kohli recently overtook NBA superstar LeBron James (69 million).

The Indian captain had been the most-followed Indian on Instagram for quite some time. While he remains at the top, the second-most followed Indian is actor Priyanka Chopra (55 million).

Kohli has been significantly active on his Instagram profile, having recently crossed the 1000-post mark with a creatively edited picture. Ever since the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kohli has been taking to his social media profiles to primarily share his work-out videos.

On Instagram, he also conducted a number of live sessions with his fellow teammates and international cricketers during the break.

Kohli is also among the leading earners from his sponsored posts on Instagram. According to a list released by 'Attain' last month, Kohli earned 379,294 pounds (approx Rs. 3.6 crore) from his sponsored posts on the social media site between March and May.

Ronaldo also remains the most-followed person on Instagram, followed by singer Ariana Grande (195 million) and actor Dwayne Johnson (191 million).

