Bhai-Behen on fire: Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma for Bulbbul

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli was in awe of wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma after watching her co-produced movie Bulbbul which released on Netflix on Wednesday. The movie has been directed by lyricist-writer Anvita Dutt and produced by the "Bhai Behen" pair of Anushka and Karnesh Sharma, while featuring Tripti Dimri in the leading role.

Kohli on Wednesday evening took to Twitter to give his review on the movie. He wrote, "Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai behen on fire. @AnushkaSharma #KarneshSharma. Out now, please don't miss it guys. @OfficialCSFilms."

Earlier last month, Kohli had taken to Twitter to review Paatal Lok, a web series produced by Anushka. He had written, "Proud of my love @AnushkaSharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji #KarneshSharma (sic)."

Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai behen on fire @AnushkaSharma #KarneshSharma 😃❤️. Out now, please don't miss it guys. @OfficialCSFilms pic.twitter.com/qQqNKQnWJn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2020

Bulbbul tells the story of a man who returns home to his ancestral village to find his brother's child bride grown up to become an enigmatic woman who has a painful past. The movie also stars Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Paoli Dam.

Talking about her production venture, Anushka earlier told IANS, "From the moment I heard ‘Bulbbul', we immediately wanted to produce it. It is a fascinating, captivating, cinematic story dipped in folklore which we instantly fell in love with. Anvita's storytelling is extremely unique and with ‘Bulbbul' she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking,"

She also added, "We have had a few things which have been greenlit already, so we will start the process of writing for those. Our slate is quite full at Clean Slate and I think it’s a great time for Karnesh and me at the moment. Over the past six years, this is what we’ve been working towards and we’re very happy that we will be able to continue our vision for the company."

