Vijay Hazare Trophy: Navdeep Saini stars as Delhi beat Baroda by 10 runs

India pacer Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets as Delhi defeated Baroda by 10-runs in a rain-curtailed Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day tournament on Friday.

The match was delayed due to wet outfield and it was reduced to a 38-over-a-side affair at the Moti Bagh Stadium.

Put in to bat, Delhi were bundled out for 148 in 37.4 overs with Nitish Rana top-scoring with a 42-ball 27. Anuj Rawat and Manan Sharma chipped in with 21 and 18 runs respectively.

Senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is returning to the Delhi side, was the first to depart for 7.

For Baroda, captain Krunal Pandya starred with the ball returning with the figures of figures 4/34, while Atit Sheth scalped two wickets, including that of Dhawan, giving away 41 runs.

Chasing a revised target of 139, Baroda were folded for 128 in 33.2 overs, thanks to a disciplined effort by the Delhi bowlers.

Speedster Saini picked up three wickets, while left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya and spinner Pawan Negi took two wickets each.

The Delhi bowlers struck at regular intervals starting with the dismissal of opener Kedar Devdhar (20) in the ninth over. Aditya Waghmode (1) was the next to depart.

Krunal Pandya and Devdhar were the top scorers for Baroda, both scoring 20 each.

Tailender Lukman Meriwala provided momentary hope to Baroda. His 16-run knock was laced with two boundaries but with 11 runs needed the 27-year-old was dismissed off a Nitish Rana delivery.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, half-centuries by Jayant Yadav (67) and Sumit Kumar (64 not out) helped Haryana beat Odisha by 4 wickets.

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Brief Scores:

Odisha: 207 for 9 in 46 overs ( G Poddar 64 not out; Hrashal Patel 3/56)

Haryana: 208 for 6 in 43.5 overs (Jayant Yadav 67, Sumit Kumar 64 not out; Deepak Behra 2/31)