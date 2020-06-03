Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Travis Head's Sussex contract deferred until 2021

Australian batsman Travis Head has mutually agreed with County side Sussex to defer his contract until 2021 in light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding this years domestic cricket season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Head, who has worked under Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie at Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, will be available for all formats upon his arrival at the club next year.

"We are delighted to announce that Travis has committed to us for next year," Gillespie said. "It is clear that this season is going to be difficult and we are keen to develop a longer-term relationship between Travis and the club, so this suits both parties.

Reacting to the development, Head said: "Whilst it is very disappointing, it is clear that there are many difficulties surrounding the 2020 English domestic cricket season and we all agree this is in the best interests of all concerned.

"I very much hope some domestic cricket is played in England this summer and I look forward to playing my part in 2021," he added.

Head has played 17 Test matches for Australia, scoring 1091 runs at an average of 41.96, including a top score of 161 against Sri Lanka in Canberra in February 2019. In 42 ODIs, he has made 1,273 runs at an average of 34.40, with ten fifties and one century, and in 16 T20Is he has scored 319 runs at a strike-rate of 130.20.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage