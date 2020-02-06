They are always holding hands and doing weird things: Aaron Finch on Adam Zampa-Marcus Stoinis equation

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES They are always holding hands doing weird things: Aaron Finch on Adam Zampa-Marcus Stoinis equation

Australia captain Aaron Finch and coach Justin Langer had interesting choice of words when asked about their thoughts regarding Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis's 'weird' friendship. Zampa and Stoinis are very good mates and another example of their fondness for one another was up for show in a video posted by cricket.com.au

The twitted handle posted a video from the Amazon Prime documentaty featuring the journey of the Australian Cricket team and in a latest snippet released by Amazon, the two could be seen making coffee in Zampa's hotel room, which they have termed 'The Love Cafe'.

"He calls it the 'Love Cafe' because I told him that the most important ingrediant is love," said Zampa in relation to their coffee making the naming of the whole situation.

"He knows when to knock on my door. The coffee is ready...we will talk about the game but then we switch off. Then it's music, talking about the coffee. That's the 'Love Cafe'," said Stoinis.

However, Langer and Finch just couldn't relate to their 'weird sh*t'.

"They are two of the 'rarest human beings' human beings I have ever met in my life. They are rare, man," said Langer.

The next quote in the video comes from Zampa, where he says: "We just love each other."

But, Finch has no clue about what to say regarding the duo.

"It's tough to describe them. They are just... so close. They are a little bit too close at times. Every photo they're holding hands and doing weird shi*t," said a perplexed Finch.

Zampa and Stoinis are great friends and earlier a video of them holding hands and playing with each other's hair during a Australia game went viral as well.

