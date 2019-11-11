Monday, November 11, 2019
     
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube return to Mumbai squad

Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur have returned to Mumbai squad after the end of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

PTI
Mumbai Published on: November 11, 2019 19:39 IST
shreyas iyer shivam dube
Image Source : AP/BCCI

Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur have returned to Mumbai squad after the end of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

India players Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Shivam Dube and pacer Shardul Thakur have returned to the 18-member Mumbai squad for the last four league matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. The trio was on India duty for the recently concluded series against Bangladesh, which the hosts won 2-1.

In the last T20 at Nagpur held on Sunday, Iyer and Dube played a key role in the team's win with the bat and ball respectively.

Mumbai are unbeaten in the national T20 tournament, having defeated Mizoram, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

The team will be continued to be led by the in-form Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, a highly placed source said the ban on opener Prithvi Shaw ends on November 15 and he will be considered for the last league game which will be played on November 17.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hangewadi, Parikshit Valsangkar, Raunaq Sharma, Dhurmil Matkar, Tushar Deshpande, Sujit Nayak and Atif Attarwala

