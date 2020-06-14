Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at 34: Cricket fraternity 'shocked and saddened'

Image Source : TWITTER/HARBHAJAN SINGH Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra apartment. He was 34. The actor was found hanging at his apartment.

The news over his demise sent shockwave across the nation leaving cricket fraternity, 'shocked and saddened' as they took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Sushant had a special connection with the sport. In his debut Bollywood film, Kai Po Che (2013), for which he had received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, Sushant had played the role of Ishaan Bhatt, a former district-level cricketer who had fallen victim to politics in team selection. Later he had discovered a young talent in local boy Ali Hashmi, played by Mumbai-based cricketer Digvijay Deshmukh and trained him vigourously.

Three years later, Sushant played the titular role in bopic of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, titled 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. For the role, Sushant had trained under former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More for more than 13 months in a bid to pick the veteran cricketer's mannerisms.

Ravi Shastri wrote, "I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans"

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant — Kiran More (@JockMore) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through 💔 #RIP pic.twitter.com/uwTNBPZLM8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 14, 2020

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

Omg no no no!!! — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 14, 2020

“He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

Rajput hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta", films "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

