Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 1

Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday evening announced their full schedule for the impending 2020 season. The 2016 champions will begin their campaign against three-time winners Mumbai Indians on April 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH will play a total of 14 league matches in the 13th season with their final tie against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 15 at the Eden Gardens. Here is their complete schedule although the entire IPL 2020 schedule is yet to be announced.

Retaining 18 players for the 13th season, SRH released Shakib Al Hasan among five other players ahead of the auction last December in Kolkata and grabbed Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, a left-handed Virat and India’s under-19 world cup skipper Priyam Garg. They bought Marsh for INR 2 crores, Garg for INR 1.9 crores and Virat Singh for INR 1.9 crores. A total of seven players – one overseas only – were brought by SRH during the auction as they spent INR 6.40 crores.

Here's a look at the complete SRH squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi.