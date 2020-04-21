Sunil Gavaskar suggests swapping of World T20 hosting rights between India, Australia

Image Source : PTI File image of Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain and a batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday came up with an array of suggestion which included swapping on hosting rights between India and Australia for the World T20 slated to held in 2020 and 2021 as well amid the coronavirus concerns.

Gavaskar, in conversation with India Today, said that if two cricketing boards agree then the 13th season of Indian Premier League could be held weeks before the World T20 which can act as a preparatory event for all the players, given that the coronavirus curve flattens in India.

Gavaskar explained that Australia had sealed its borders until September owing to the COVID-10 crisis. Now since there will be two back-to-back T20 World Cup held - 2020 in Australia and 2021 in India - he suggested the two countries could swap the rights. As of now, ICC is yet to take a decision on staging the World T20 in India.

"At the moment, as we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till the 30th of September. The tournament is starting from mid-October or the 3rd week of October, so it's looking a bit difficult at the moment," Gavaskar told India Today.

"If it can be done... next year's T20 World Cup is in India. If it can be done... where India and Australia come to an agreement... In case the curve in India flattens out and India and Australia swap... so the T20 World Cup is in India in October-November this year and Australia in October-November next year, then it can happen.

"If it is going to happen that way, then maybe what can happen is the IPL can be held just prior to the T20 World Cup so that it's enough practice for the players to have T20 World Cup.

ICC will meet in Thursday to review the contingency plans for the World T20 in Australia this year.

"In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said.

Gavaskar also suggested that the Asia Cup could be postponed. Pakistan have the hosting rights and the tournament will be held in UAE.

"Then the Asia Cup can be held in December in the UAE. That's a much better time to have the tournament than in September when it can be extremely hot," Gavaskar said.

