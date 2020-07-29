'Stuart Broad was out there on a mission': Sachin Tendulkar congratulates bowler on taking 500 Test wickets

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Stuart Broad as the bowler became the seventh cricketer to take 500 Test wickets.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed Stuart Broad as the English bowler took his 500th wicket in Test cricket on Tuesday during the final match against West Indies. Broad became the seventh bowler to enter the 500-wicket club, and the fourth pacer to achieve the feat.

England eventually went on to win the match by 269 runs, sealing the three-match series 2-1. Broad was named the Man of the Series for taking 16 wickets despite not playing the first Test in Southampton.

"Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, Stuart Broad had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement!" Tendulkar said in a tweet.

Broad became the second English bowler to take 500 wickets in Test after fellow teammate James Anderson, who achieved the mark in 2017. Interestingly, Anderson also achieved the feat against West Indies and both the bowlers dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite to enter the elite 500-club.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is currently the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 800 scalps. He is followed by Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619) and James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Broad (501).

