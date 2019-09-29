Watch | Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu scores record-breaking ton against Australia

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU Athapaththu went from 51 to 113 in merely 22 deliveries, as she hit 12 fours and six sixes during the innings against Australia.

In less than 24 hours after Nepal's Paras Khadka became the first captain to score a hundred in a chase in T20Is, Sri Lanka's women captain Chamari Athapaththu slammed another century, albeit in a losing cause.

She became the first Sri Lankan woman to score a T20I hundred, as well as the first women's captain to hit a ton in a T20I chase.

Athapaththu scored 113 in 66 deliveries against Australia at North Sydney Oval, but couldn't lead Sri Lanka to victory as the visitors fell short by 41 runs.

The Sri Lankan captain's knock left the crowd in amazement and is deservedly earning her praises on the social media. Athapaththu hit 12 fours and six sixes during the innings, but her acceleration after reaching the fifty-run mark was incredible.

Such clean hitting from Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. She'll be back in action and searching for victory tomorrow night at North Sydney Oval #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/TvGgLwVx59 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 29, 2019

She completed her half-century in 44 deliveries, but began the carnage as the required run-rate towered to above 17/rpo by the 13th over of the game. In the next 22 deliveries, Athapaththu slammed 62 runs, but was dismissed in the 18th over of the game.

This sort of emotion is why we love cricket #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/QbEXQwGZzT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 29, 2019

A century for Athapaththu! What a knock, what a celebration 👏 pic.twitter.com/Cwzdd3Jjyu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 29, 2019

The second women's T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played tomorrow at the same ground.