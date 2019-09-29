Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Watch | Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu scores record-breaking ton against Australia

Watch | Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu scores record-breaking ton against Australia

Athapaththu went from 51 to 113 in merely 22 deliveries, as she hit 12 fours and six sixes during the innings against Australia.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2019 19:18 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU

Athapaththu went from 51 to 113 in merely 22 deliveries, as she hit 12 fours and six sixes during the innings against Australia.

In less than 24 hours after Nepal's Paras Khadka became the first captain to score a hundred in a chase in T20Is, Sri Lanka's women captain Chamari Athapaththu slammed another century, albeit in a losing cause.

She became the first Sri Lankan woman to score a T20I hundred, as well as the first women's captain to hit a ton in a T20I chase.

Athapaththu scored 113 in 66 deliveries against Australia at North Sydney Oval, but couldn't lead Sri Lanka to victory as the visitors fell short by 41 runs.

The Sri Lankan captain's knock left the crowd in amazement and is deservedly earning her praises on the social media. Athapaththu hit 12 fours and six sixes during the innings, but her acceleration after reaching the fifty-run mark was incredible.

She completed her half-century in 44 deliveries, but began the carnage as the required run-rate towered to above 17/rpo by the 13th over of the game. In the next 22 deliveries, Athapaththu slammed 62 runs, but was dismissed in the 18th over of the game.

The second women's T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played tomorrow at the same ground.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story'Stodgy' Madrid Derby ends in draw as Real Madrid remain top of table Next StoryRemoving Mickey Arthur as coach was a tough decision: PCB top official  