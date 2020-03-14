Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly shares pictures of upgraded CAB indoor facility

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to share that the work at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) indoor facility was completed on Saturday.

"The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. ?@CabCricket. @BCCI.. a state of art .. just finished today," Ganguly, who formerly headed CAB, tweeted sharing a picture.

Some more pictures pic.twitter.com/Npc9zkjIE9 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 14, 2020

The new indoor cricket facility at CAB .. ⁦@CabCricket⁩ ⁦@BCCI⁩ .. a state of art .. just finished today pic.twitter.com/n6GvXe7qXI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 14, 2020

The former India captain went on to share some more pictures later which show a plush gym and swimming pool.

Before becoming the BCCI Head, Sourav Ganguly was the president of CAB from 2015 to 2019.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had said earlier that the facility would be made functional by March.

Earlier, BCCI postponed the Indian Premier League 13th edition to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case, 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment."

"We are monitoring the situation and it will be reassessed every week. As much as we want to host IPL, we are also concerned about safety of the people," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)