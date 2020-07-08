Sourav Ganguly names five players from current Indian Test team he would've loved to captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In a conversation with Mayank Agarwal, Sourav Ganguly named the five players he would've selected from the current Indian Test team to the side he captained.

On Sourav Ganguly's birthday today, the BCCI released the full conversation of the former Indian captain with opener Mayank Agarwal. The Indian cricketer has been hosting a talk show with various former and current Indian players for the BCCI.

During the show, Ganguly talked about the various moments in his career and opinionated on the future of the game ahead. In one such segment, Mayank asked Ganguly a question relating to the current Test team, and the team he captained.

"Dada, five Test players you would pick from the current Test team to your Test team?" asked Mayank.

While Ganguly insisted that it would be unfair to answer such questions because cricket has evolved significantly since the time he was an active player. He talked about the change in the game, but eventually named five players who he believes could've added certain value to the side he captained.

'It's a very tough question, Mayank. I feel every generation players are different. Players face challenges differently in different generations. Pitches, quality of opposition, change of the cricket ball, we had Kookaburra, but in your era it is completely changed," said Ganguly.

"On a lighter note and I hope nobody feels that this generation is better than other or our generation was weaker, because we unnecessarily get into such debates because they have no meaning, I would love to have Virat Kohli in the side, Rohit Sharma in the side," said Ganguly.

"I would not pick you at the moment because I had Virender Sehwag in the side," Ganguly said as Mayank laughed. (ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly! Former Indian captain turns 48)

Ganguly, then, proceeded to name three other bowlers who he would have loved to captain.

"I would pick Jasprit Bumrah because I had Zaheer at the other end who was exceptional. I would go for Mohammed Shami after Javagal Srinath retired. I had Harbhajan and Kumble in the side, so Ravichandran Ashwin would be my third spinner. I would be very tempted to have Ravindra Jadeja also," concluded Ganguly.

The BCCI President is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

