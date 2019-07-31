Shoaib Akhtar selects the best among Kohli, Williamson, Smith and Root

Image Source : TWITTER Shoaib Akhtar has picked the best among the cricket's current fab four - Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root.

For some years, we've seen numerous debates over who's the better among the fab four of Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root. While many experts and fans have picked their favourite of the lot, it has almost always been difficult to come down to one name - such have been their performances.

Kane Williamson guided New Zealand to World Cup final earlier this month, whilst performing magnificently throughout the tournament - earning him the Man of the Tournament. Virat Kohli scored five half-centuries throughout the tournament - the fact that it was seen as performance below his standards says it all about the consistency with which he has played for the side in the past many years.

Joe Root was vital to the side throughout the campaign and has been one of the mainstays for England in all the three formats. Steve Smith, on the other hand, made a strong comeback to the Australian team after the ban.

It has been difficult for many to select the best among the four, but Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar didn't have any hesitation in making a choice.

During a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked him to name the best player among the fab four. "#AskShoaibAkhtar Kohli / Joe Root / Steve Smith / Kane Williamson / Babar Azam ....who's best?!" he asked.

#AskShoaibAkhtar Kohli / Joe Root / Steve Smith / Kane Williamson / Babar Azam ....who's best?! — Om Lal Mehta (@omlalmehta) July 29, 2019

Here's what Akhtar replied.

Kohli — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 29, 2019

There is mutual respect between the duo of Shoaib Akhtar and Virat Kohli, as the Pakistan pacer has, on multiple occasions, praised Virat Kohli's batting ability. The Indian captain, too, in an interview with Gaurav Kapur, lauded Akhtar for his brutal pace during the latter's playing days.