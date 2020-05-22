Image Source : GETTY IMAGES He has a lot to prove: Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif unimpressed with Babar Azam's mental approach as captain

Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif lashed out at Babar Azam on his first press conference after being appointed as captain. Babar Azam was named captain of the limited-overs cricket by PCB recently, after his consistent show with the bat across formats. Azam in his first press conference as the captain made several headlines with comments on comparison with Virat Kohli to the language barrier.

Babar was recently asked by former pacer Tanvir Ahmed to improve his oratory skills and personality, to which he replied in the press conference that he is working on it and it will take some time to improve that. (Also Read | We are different from each other: Babar Azam reacts to comparisons with Virat Kohli)

Babar faced the wrath of Shoaib Akhtar who is known for his outspoken nature. The former pacer said Babar has a lot to prove and he should learn from Imran Khan on how to carry your personality as a captain.

“Babar Azam wants to be a captain like Imran Khan but this does not mean that it will only be related to playing cricket. He needs to take a leaf out of PM Imran’s book with regards to personality as well,” Akhtar said. (Also Read | Want to adopt the Imran Khan style: Babar Azam on captaincy role)

“Please don’t speak about things which we already know from the past 10 years. We won’t buy this argument,” he said. “Babar has to sharpen up his communication skills, his personality, ability to lead from the front, fitness level etc. I think he has a lot to prove,” Akhtar added.

While Latif also bashed Babar for giving headlines in his first presser as captain rather than giving insight about his vision.

“When captain is sitting in a press conference, he gives insight about his vision but this was clearly lacking,” said Latif. “Our captain is giving headlines about the language barrier and things we already know, like comparison with Virat Kohli,” Latif was quoted as saying by CricketPakistan.

Latif said he has already showcased his mental approach is not up to the mark.

“Babar should have made a strong statement rather than just following the script given to him. You have already showcased that your mental attitude and approach is not up to the mark,” he added.

