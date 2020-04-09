Shoaib Akhtar is jolly man, feel his statement is comical: Rajeev Shukla on India-Pakistan series proposal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Shoaib Akhtar

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday joined the bandwagon of people who have shrugged off the idea of an India versus Pakistan match in a bid to raise money for the fight against novel coronavirus as proposed by former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

"Shoaib Akhtar is a jolly and moody man everyone knows it. Time by time he keeps giving such suggestions and ideas. At this stage, if he is talking about a cricket match between India and Pakistan to raise funds to help both the countries. So, I feel it is a matter of fun. We are not even able to organise IPL, who will come to watch that match who will allow players to come and play," Shukla told ANI.

"India-Pakistan don't play in bilateral series, who will organise this match at this current situation of the country is not good and in his country situation is even worst so how can match happen so I feel this statement is comic," he added.

India and Pakistan haven't played a bilateral series since 2008 barring in ICC events and Asia Cup tournament.

Owing to the concerns over the rapid spread of the virus, all sporting events have been cancelled across the globe. In fact, the French pen has been postponed until late September, the Olympics has been shifted to the summer of 2021 and the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled. Yet, Akhtar proposed the idea of an India versus Pakistan game to raise money for the fight against the virus.

"I want India and Pakistan to play a series. I want it to happen without crowds, just broadcasting unit should be there and the matches should be televised, three ODIs or T20Is should be played. I cannot understand why this is a bad idea," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.