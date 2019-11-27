Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of West Indies series with injury: Reports

Image Source : AP India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan suffered from a knee injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Maharashtra.

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to take part in the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies in December. The Indian opening batsman faced a left knee injury while playing for Delhi in the Super League game against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Hindu reports that while Dhawan is ruled out, Sanju Samson is likely to take his place in the Indian squad.

Shikhar Dhawan last played for the side in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

The left-handed batsman has been struggling with form ever since his return to the side after the 2019 World Cup. In 8 T20Is Dhawan has played since his return to the side, he has scored 194 runs at a strike rate of nearly 114.

His slow pace of batting has received significant criticism from fans and former cricketers alike.

Dhawan's poor form continued in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 87 runs in five matches.

Sanju Samson, meanwhile, was selected for the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, but didn't play a single game. He was initially not included in the limited-overs squad for the West Indies series.

The series against the Windies also sees the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, as well as spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.