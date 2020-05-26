Will be very good at commentating, my sense of humour is sharp: Shikhar Dhawan hints at post-retirement plans

Image Source : BCCI Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan reckons that he will become a good Hindi commentator because of his sharp sense of humour following his retirement from international cricket.

Dhawan, speaking to R Ashwin in the latest episode of Reminisce with Ash on Instagram, admitted that he has plenty of options in hand after retiring from the game, one of which is honing his skills at playing the flute. He said that he has been learning the musical instrument for the last five years and has been enjoying the experience.

"I have got a very good sense of humour. The day I enter commentary, I will be very good at it, in Hindi especially. My Hindi timing is (good) and my sense of humour is very very sharp. I will do it with a lot of love. I have a lot of options. I have a flute If I want to become a motivational speaker, then I will take my flute alongside me. I have so many tools to play around with,' Dhawan said.

"I used to listen to flute music, even if someone plays on the road. I used to be there and wait and finish listening. I thought I would learn something. I started taking online classes. It's been 5 years. I feel very happy now. I enjoy playing it. As cricketers, we say we don't have time but we do have free time.

"Everyone should have a hobby. It keeps your mind calm, that is very, very important."

The 34-year-old is presently part of India's limited-overs set-up after being axed from the Test squad following his poor run of form in overseas conditions in 2018. He along with Murali Vijay was dropped after the England tour with Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma replacing the duo.

Dhawan is however very well in the plans of India's World T20 this year. He last played for India in ODI series against Australia and missed the T20I and ODI contest in New Zealand owing to a shoulder injury. He later returned fit for the South Africa series which was eventually cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

