Shahid Afridi engages Wahab Riaz in hilarious banter during GT20 Canada | Watch

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi rolled back the years in style in the ongoing Global T20 League in Canada. He smashed 81 runs off just 40 balls for Brampton Wolves, as the side defeated Edmonton Royals by 27 runs.

Afridi hit 10 fours and five sixes in his innings.

While he provided entertainment with the bat throughout the innings, his cheeky remarks also made the fans laugh on his final delivery. The remarks were caught on the stump-mic.

On the last ball of Wolves' inning, Afridi managed a single. However, Wahab Riaz, who was at the non-striker's end, asked him for another run, to which former Pakistan skipper replied: "Pagal hai? bowling kaun karega? (Are you mad? Who will bowl then?)".

The 39-year-old was in no mood to make the extra effort of stealing another run, even on the last ball of their innings.

Wolves' ended with 207/5 which they defended successfully as they restricted Royals to 180/9.

Apart from playing an instrumental knock with the bat, Afridi also bowled brilliantly, picking one wicket for 14 runs in his four overs. He was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his all-round efforts.