Shah Rukh Khan co-owned TKR donates 1000 food hampers for needy across Trinidad & Tobago

Bollywood superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) announced on Friday that it was contributing to help Trinbagonians during this COVID-19 crisis by distributing food hampers across the region.

TKR teamed up with HADCO Ltd, who have put the hampers together and provided them at cost to TKR, a statement from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise said.

"@tkriders collaborated with HADCO Ltd. to 'Do the Knight thing' & distribute as many as 1k food hampers to the needy who are struggling because of the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago. Proud of u my boys!" Shah Rukh said in a tweet on his handle.

In addition, they have added some items at no cost, and will deliver all the hampers to TKR for further distribution.

With the participation of the TKR players and support staff, they will be personally distributing the hampers to various areas within the country.

Speaking about it, the Director of TKR, Venky Mysore said: "We all know the challenge this health crisis has posed. The entire TKR family wants to contribute and play a small role in easing the pain felt by the people of Trinidad & Tobago. Our players and support staff have been fantastic, as has HADCO. When we discussed this idea, they all spontaneously offered to get involved with the initiative.

"Our players will personally deliver the hampers and hopefully this will put a smile on the faces of the people and ease the pain a little bit. This is a start and we will surely evaluate the needs on an ongoing basis and do whatever we can to contribute."

The TKR Players attending will be local icons Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine.

